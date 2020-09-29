Betty Bramlett06/20/1934 - 09/24/2020Round Oak, GA- Betty Lou Walls Bramlett of Round Oak, Georgia died Thursday, September 24, 2020 at her daughter Teresa White's residence where she had been cared for with love by her family.She was born June 20, 1934 in Huntsville, Alabama to the late Devers and Lily Marie Anderton Walls. The family relocated to Lindale, Georgia where Betty attended school, graduating Valedictorian from Pepperell High School. After graduation Betty completed training with the American Red Cross. In 1953 Betty was married to James T. Bramlett.Betty worked for many years as a volunteer in Army hospitals at many of the army posts where they were stationed, including posts at the Presidio and Ft. Irwin, California; Ft. Hood Texas; Ft. Benning, Ft. MacPherson and Ft. Stewart, Georgia; Washington, D.C., three posts in Germany; and the Middle East. She was also constantly involved in and often led Officers Wives Clubs, serving the families of American soldiers. Later Betty moved to Wax, Georgia. She was very active in the Wax Baptist Church and the Homemakers Club where they made "Shoeboxes for Soldiers" and stockings for nursing home residents and the homeless.Betty is survived by her brother, Charles Walls of Rome, Georgia; son Tim Bramlett II of Helen, Georgia; daughters Betty (Charles) Chavez of Arnoldsville; Judy (Mark) Spurgeon of Woodville; and Teresa (Thomas) White of Round Oak, Georgia; nine grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren.Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Bradley Baptist Church with a graveside service to follow at the White Family Cemetery.Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of the arrangements.