Betty C. Johnson
December 16, 1932 - November 23, 2020
Barnesville, Georgia - Betty C. Johnson, 87, passed away on November 23, 2020. A Celebration of her life will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono with the Reverend Bob Wilson officiating. The family will greet friends starting at 1:00 p.m. to service time. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the no kill animal shelter, All About Animals, 101 Riverside Drive, Macon, Georgia 31201 or Save a Pet, Inc., PO Box 933, Forsyth, Georgia 31029.
Betty was born in Thomaston, Georgia to the late William Carvis and Mary Ellen Chapman and was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Johnson; and son, Jeff Johnson. She was a dental hygienist with Dr. Donald B. Benton, Jr. for many years and had a great love for animals.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Ken Blair; brother, Bill (Sylvia) Chapman; grandchildren, Ashley Johnson, CJ Johnson, and Brittany Smith; great grandchild, Willow Ruth Johnson; numerous nieces and nephews.
