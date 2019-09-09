Guest Book View Sign Service Information Snow's Memorial Chapel 746 Cherry Street Macon , GA 31201 (478)-743-7417 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Vineville United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Clements Hilburn

October 6, 1933 - September 7, 2019

Macon, GA- Betty Clements Hilburn of Macon, GA passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019. She was born in Albany, GA to the late John Sherwood Clements, Sr. and the late Clarice Burge Clements. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Leon Russell Hilburn, Sr. and by her brother John Sherwood Clements, Jr.

In 1951 Mrs. Hilburn graduated from Valdosta High School. There she was involved in many activities and was voted Miss Valdosta High. Betty Hilburn then graduated in 1955 from the

Mrs. Hilburn was a member of Vineville United Methodist since 1957. She was a member of the Mack Anthony Sunday School Class, past president of the Vineville United Methodist Women, and a member of the Bible Explorers circle. She also started the Morning Glory and the Evening Star circles. She served on the Council on the Administrative Board and on the Council on Ministers Board. Mrs. Hilburn was a Sunday School teacher and a Vacation Bible School teacher for many years.

Early on, Mrs. Hilburn was a school teacher and story teller. She was a member of the Suburban Garden Club, the Wesley Glen Auxiliary, the Methodist Children's Home auxiliary, and the Idle Hour Country Club. She served Stratford Academy as the hospitality chair-person for many years. She was a Brownie Scout leader, a Cub Scout leader, a Phi Omega Beta fraternity advisor, and anything else her children signed her up for.

Mrs. Hilburn loved being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved spending holidays and beach vacations with her family. She always made those times very special.

Mrs. Hilburn is survived by her daughter Linda Coulter (Frank) of Perry, GA, and her sons Rusty Hilburn (Laurie) of Macon and John Hilburn (Melissa) of Gainesville, GA, and a family friend Mary Frances Tanner. Her grandchildren are Russ Hilburn, Taylor Hilburn, Brooks Hilburn, Alexa Davis (Cale), Chandler Gregory, Rex Hilburn, Luke Hilburn, Lloyd Bowden, Jeff Bowden (Candler), Cheney Maynard (Eric), Greg Coulter (Saundra), Michael Coulter (Jeanna), and Lori Hechler (Jay). She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Mary Clements of Thomson, Ga and Barbara Beatenbough (Neil) of Fayetteville, GA and her brother-in-law Richard Hilburn (Michelle) of St. Petersburg, FL. She has many great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She had many bridge and luncheon friends whom she loved dearly.

A celebration of Mrs. Hilburn's life will be held at Vineville United Methodist Church on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will follow. A private burial will be held in Riverside Cemetery. Dr. Jimmy Asbell will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Vineville United Methodist Church, Magnolia Manor, or "Finish the Grady" at Stratford Academy.

