Betty Darity Macnichol

St. Cloud, FL- Betty (Darity) Macnichol, born on March 14, 1933 in Macon, Georgia, passed away at age 86 on April 8, 2019 in St. Cloud, Florida. The daughter of the late Irma Nobles Darity and the late Freeman Darity, Betty was a graduate of A. L. Miller Senior High School and had a long career with Hartford Insurance. Betty was preceded in death by her son, Jay Mendelson. She is survived by her son, Mark Mendelson (Terri); sister, Janie Townsend; and grandchildren, Leah Mendelson and Jake Mendelson. Betty will be fondly remembered by her many treasured family members and friends. A lifelong learner, Betty took lessons in drawing and Spanish in her retirement. She was very active at the St. Cloud Senior Citizen Center where she enjoyed many friends and activities, especially those that involved dancing. At Betty's request, there will be no service. Memorial donations to the St. Cloud Senior Center, Inc., 3101 17th Street, St. Cloud, FL 34769 are welcome and appreciated.





