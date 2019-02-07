Betty Delanie Quarterman Lunceford
January 28, 1935 - February 4, 2019
Centerville, GA- Betty Quarterman Lunceford, 84, met her Lord and Savior on Monday, February 4, 2019. She was the second child and only daughter of the late Elton Sanford Quarterman Sr. and Loree Akins Quarterman. Betty was a 1953 graduate of Commercial High School in Savannah, Georgia. In the 1950's, she was greatly influenced by the Youth For Christ Movement and the Union Mission Christian Camp, later attending Toccoa Falls Institute where she met the love of her life, Alex Lunceford Sr.
During their 61 years of marriage, Betty supported her husband by ministering in churches throughout Georgia and Florida with the Christian & Missionary Alliance. She modeled the love of Jesus serving as a children's Sunday school teacher and led the Women's Missionary Prayer Fellowship. Betty celebrated her love of music as a member of church choirs, as a soloist, and singing duets with her husband. Betty had the unique ability to discern the needs of friends and strangers alike, and her spirited personality enabled her to comfort and minister to those in need. She was a true blessing to all.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her loving and devoted husband, Alex Sr. and her children, Lori (Mark), Lynne (Bob), Lisa (Theresa), Alex Jr. (April); ten grandchildren; two great-grandsons; Brothers Elton-deceased (Joan), Alex (Alice), Bill (Cyd), Bob (Liz), and numerous extended family and friends.
Visitation with the family is on February 9, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Betty Quarterman Lunceford Memorial at: https://my.smiletrain.org/fundraiser/bettyquartermanlunceford
