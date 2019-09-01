Betty Durham
November 19, 1931 - August 30, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Betty Durham, 87, entered into rest on Friday, August 30, 2019.
Betty was born on November 19, 1931 in Warwick, Georgia to the late Mr. and Mrs. Donald "DC" Bass. She retired from Warner Robins Supply after many years of dedicated service. Betty was an avid reader and enjoyed reading her books in her spare time. She loved her family dearly and had a special love for her grandchildren.
Her beloved husband, Norman Durham; children, Donald and Ronald Durham; brother, Crawford Bass and parents, preceded her in death.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her son; David Durham (Rita); grandchildren, Jacklyn Mahoney (Chad), Tracy Watt, Becky Laird (Jason) and Margo Gaskins (Jonathan); eleven great grandchildren and brother, Charles Bass.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Red Oak Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery located at 633 Red Oak Road in Warwick, Georgia.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 1, 2019