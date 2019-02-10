Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty F. Holsenbeck Dent. View Sign



Eatonton, GA- Mrs. Betty Jean Fountain Holsenbeck Dent, age 84, passed away on February 7, 2019 in Eatonton. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 2 PM in the Historic Sanctuary of the First United Methodist Church in Eatonton. Burial will follow in Snow Hill Cemetery in Wilkinson County.

The Family will visit friends in the Great Hall of the Methodist Church on Tuesday from 12:30 PM until the Service Hour.

Mrs. Dent was a native of Wilkinson County and had made her home in Milledgeville for most of her adult life. She resided in Shady Dale with her husband Master Sergeant John H. Dent, Retired for the past 7 years. She was the daughter of the late Fred Fountain and the late Addie Lee Golden Fountain and was preceded in death by her brother, Billy Fountain; and husband John Dent. Mrs. Dent had attended Peabody School in Milledgeville and had worked for Walter Williams for over 35 years. She had also worked for Dudley Horton and Buck Moore Axle before retiring. Mrs. Dent had been a member of the Milledgeville Country Club and First United Methodist Church in Milledgeville most recently attending Eatonton's First United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her daughters, Sarah H. Saunders (Richard) of Milledgeville, Dr. Brenda H. Manley ( Greg) of Eatonton, and Ruthie H. Norman (Mike) of Norcross; grandchildren: Will Hines (Lori), Forrest Hines (Gretchen), Madison Manley Fitzgerald (Adam), Gregory Manley (Gloria), Conrad Helms, and Griffin Helms; great grandchildren: Olivia Hines, Elijah Hines, Hayden Hines, Scarlett Fitzgerald; brother, Freddie Duggan Fountain of Florida; nieces, Calicia Landry (Gary), Barbara Quay, Nancy Cisco; and nephew, Frank Fountain.

