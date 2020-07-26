1/1
Betty Finn Heard
1933 - 2020
Betty Finn Heard
July 19, 1933 - July 25, 2020
Macon , GA- Macon, GA - Betty Finn Heard died on Saturday, July 25, 2020. The funeral will be private due to Covid-19 and held graveside at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 27 at Riverside Cemetery in Macon. Her son, Rev. Bill Heard, will officiate. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 682 Mulberry St., Macon, GA 31201, or to the charity of the donor's choice.
Betty was born Betty Morgan Finn in LaGrange, Georgia on July 19, 1933. She was the daughter of John Richard Finn and Isabelle Francis Morgan Finn. She graduated from LaGrange High School and the University of Georgia. At UGA she majored in math, was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma and met Charles Frank Heard of Forsyth, GA. They were married on June 25, 1955.
Betty was a member of First Presbyterian Church where she served on the Altar Committee and the Organ and Sanctuary Renovation Committee and was a member of The Canterbury Class. Betty participated in the Town and Country Garden Club, The Morning Music Club, served on the board of The Salvation Army and was a member of The Junior League and The Colonial Dames. Betty was a loving and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She also was a gracious friend, hostess and gardener.
Mrs. Heard was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Charles Frank Heard and by her sister Joann Finn Holt. She is survived by her children, Isabelle Sullivan (Blake) of Macon, Charlie Heard of Atlanta, and Bill Heard (Sydney) of LaGrange, GA; and eight grandchildren: Morgan Sullivan, Carl Sullivan (Banleigh), Curry Heard Simic (Mario), Mia Heard, Isabelle Heard, Ann Heard, Cecilia Heard and Sarah Heard. She also is survived by beloved nieces and nephews and their families and by wonderful caregivers and helpers.
Visit www.snowsbr.com to express condolences.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Betty Finn Heard



Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Riverside Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

July 26, 2020
Wonderful person and a very good neighbor. Loved her very much.
JoAnn avant
Friend
