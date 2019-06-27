|
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Betty Flanders Morgan
December 23, 1931 - June 24, 2019
Macon, GA- Betty Flanders Morgan, 87, of Macon passed away Tuesday, June 24, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 2:00PM at Hart's at the Cupola with Pastor Joe Bowker officiating. The family will greet friends Friday, June 28, 2019 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM at Hart's at the Cupola. Interment will be held at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Source of Light Ministries International, 1011 Mission Rd, Madison, GA 30650 or visit https://sourceoflight.givingfuel.com/give.
A member of First Christian Church, Betty was a strong woman of faith. She was an active volunteer with Citizens on Patrol. She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas V. Morgan, parents, Ridge M. and Beulah Ricks Flanders, and great-granddaughter, Joanna Grace Morgan.
Betty is survived by son, Jeffery Morgan; grandchildren, Anna Devevo, Wendi Hyde, Angie Hardy, Scott Morgan, Brandon Morgan, and Brandi Meeks; great grandchildren, Jacob Ruddy, Rebekah Ruddy, Gabby Emmons, Taylor Ann Brantly, Christian Hyde, Hunter Brantly, Austin Hyde, Emerald Hardy, Brianan Hardy, Reina Hardy, Connor Hardy, Dominic Morgan, Austin Royal, Abigail Meeks, and Jacob Meeks; great-great grandchildren, Alaina Emmons, Callie Gibbs, and Saphira Gibbs.
Published in The Telegraph on June 27, 2019
