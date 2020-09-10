1/1
Betty Frizzell
1935 - 2020
Betty Seymour Frizzell
07/09/1935 - 09/09/2020
Macon, GA- Betty Seymour Frizzell, 85, of Macon passed away September 9, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Snow's Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at Evergreen Cemetery with Rev. Andy Oxford officiating.
Mrs. Frizzell retired from The Village. She was also employed as the manager of Nu-Way Weiner's and Lee's Fried Chicken. She enjoyed watching her game shows and old movies. She loved to draw and shop at Goodwill in her spare time. She enjoyed relaxing with a caramel frappe from McDonald's and listening to Willie Nelson and country music. She was of the Baptist faith.
She was the daughter of the late Ira Coy and Garnie Kathleen Lane Seymour. Mrs. Frizzell is survived by her daughters, Kaye Carmichael (Wayne), Robin Armor (Larry), and Kathy Hartman (Bob); eleven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Also, her loving puppies Captain Jack and Gabby.
Please visit www.snowspn.com to express condolences and share memories with the family. Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue, has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
