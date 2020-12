Or Copy this URL to Share

Betty "Bug" Frye

November 8, 1941 - November 11, 2020

Macon, Georgia - Memorial Services for Betty "Bug" Frye are 1:00P.M., Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel.

Condolences may be sent to: Denise Cartwright, P.O. Box 71113, Riverside, CA, 92513-1113.

Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Macon.





