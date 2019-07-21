Betty Gail Vinson
November 6, 1948 - July 18, 2019
Macon, GA- Betty Gail Wood Vinson, 70, of Warner Robins, GA, passed away on Thursday. July 18, 2019. Funeral Services to celebrate her life will be held Monday, July 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of FairHaven Funeral Home, 4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd, Macon, the family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Immediately following, Betty will be laid to rest in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.
Betty was born on November 6, 1948 in Macon to the late J.A. Wood and Lillian Dubose Wood. She proudly served on the Peach County Sheriff's Department where she retired as a Sergeant. Betty was a member of White Oaks Baptist Church but currently attended Byron United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents as well as her loving husband; John W Vinson II.
Left to cherish her memory is her family. Son; John W. Vinson III. Brother; James Andrew Wood (Laura Lynn), Teresa Allen (Ross).
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Betty Gail Vinson
Published in The Telegraph on July 21, 2019