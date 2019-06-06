Betty Hamlin Elliott
September 4, 1929 - June 3, 2019
Macon, GA- Mrs. Betty Hamlin Elliott, 89, of Macon, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019. The family will have a time of visitation on Friday, June, 7, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Fairhaven Funeral Home, 4989 Mt. Pleasant Church Rd. A graveside service will immediately follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, with the Reverend Craig Tillman officiating.
Mrs. Elliott was a school bus driver for the Bibb County Board of Education for many years, driving bus number 87. She considered each of her riders, her children. Mrs. Elliott was an avid bingo player and her family was her life. She spoiled her children and was always there for everyone. "Mama was a card; there was never a dull moment with her."
Mrs. Elliott was predeceased by, her husband William Henry Elliott; son, Randall Bruce Elliott; and parents, Lovette Hamlin and Daisy Morgan Hamlin.
Mrs. Elliott is survived by, daughter Talana Elliott; son, Henry Ronald Elliott (Pam); grandchildren, Te'Arie Register, Tamara Hinds (Derek), Tasha Register, Marnie Schlottman (Brad), Michael Elliott, Brock Elliott, Miranda Elliott, and Chase Elliott; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Published in The Telegraph on June 6, 2019