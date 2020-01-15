Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Heath. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Heath

Dec 6, 1932- Jan 13, 2020

Betty Heath, born December 6, 1932 was welcomed into the loving arms of our Lord and Savior Monday, January thirteenth at 5 o'clock in the evening following complications of pneumonia.

As many of her friends and family know, Betty developed tuberculosis as a teenager which required her to live at Batty State Hospital for several years during her recovery, During her stay there, she, unfortunately, had to have one of her lungs removed and sustained damage to her remaining lung thus leaving her with many respiratory difficulties during her life.

Upon returning home from Batty State, Betty began working for her dear friends Joe and Mary Hulgan at The Macon Letter Service where she continued to work until her retirement 45 years later. During her years with the Hulgans she became more of a family member than a friend and enjoyed many years being a part of their lives and the lives of their kids and grandkids.

Betty was a Macon resident all of her life and was an active member of the community until she became disabled and moved to Bolingreen Health and Rehab, where she received wonderful, loving care from countless staff members for the past four years. Betty had many friends and family that she dearly loved, but nothing can compare to the love she had for Jesus. Her family is truly comforted to know that she is with Him now.

Betty was preceded in death by her father, Hubert W. Heath and mother Katrina Neal; sister Rose Marie ( Jimmy); brothers William (Bill) Heath (Marietta), Charles Heath (Anna), Thomas Heath (Anne), Bruce Heath (Judy), and Gene Heath. Betty is survived by her sister Peggy Heath Smiddie, brothers H.W. Heath (Linda), and Billy Gibson (Kelsey); niece Deborah Elkins, whom she had the honor and joy of raising as her own, and nieces Laura Jones, Mickey Robertson (Steve), Peggy Sue Edwards (Don), and nephews Sam Smiddie and Thomas "Chip" Smiddie plus many beloved Great and Great-Great nieces and nephews whom's lives she deeply influenced.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, January eighteenth, at 2 o'clock p.m. at First Christian Church of Macon. 2306 Vineville Ave. Rev. Will Johnson will be officiating. Family will receive friends beginning at 1:30 p.m. in the sanctuary.



Betty HeathDec 6, 1932- Jan 13, 2020Betty Heath, born December 6, 1932 was welcomed into the loving arms of our Lord and Savior Monday, January thirteenth at 5 o'clock in the evening following complications of pneumonia.As many of her friends and family know, Betty developed tuberculosis as a teenager which required her to live at Batty State Hospital for several years during her recovery, During her stay there, she, unfortunately, had to have one of her lungs removed and sustained damage to her remaining lung thus leaving her with many respiratory difficulties during her life.Upon returning home from Batty State, Betty began working for her dear friends Joe and Mary Hulgan at The Macon Letter Service where she continued to work until her retirement 45 years later. During her years with the Hulgans she became more of a family member than a friend and enjoyed many years being a part of their lives and the lives of their kids and grandkids.Betty was a Macon resident all of her life and was an active member of the community until she became disabled and moved to Bolingreen Health and Rehab, where she received wonderful, loving care from countless staff members for the past four years. Betty had many friends and family that she dearly loved, but nothing can compare to the love she had for Jesus. Her family is truly comforted to know that she is with Him now.Betty was preceded in death by her father, Hubert W. Heath and mother Katrina Neal; sister Rose Marie ( Jimmy); brothers William (Bill) Heath (Marietta), Charles Heath (Anna), Thomas Heath (Anne), Bruce Heath (Judy), and Gene Heath. Betty is survived by her sister Peggy Heath Smiddie, brothers H.W. Heath (Linda), and Billy Gibson (Kelsey); niece Deborah Elkins, whom she had the honor and joy of raising as her own, and nieces Laura Jones, Mickey Robertson (Steve), Peggy Sue Edwards (Don), and nephews Sam Smiddie and Thomas "Chip" Smiddie plus many beloved Great and Great-Great nieces and nephews whom's lives she deeply influenced.Memorial services will be held Saturday, January eighteenth, at 2 o'clock p.m. at First Christian Church of Macon. 2306 Vineville Ave. Rev. Will Johnson will be officiating. Family will receive friends beginning at 1:30 p.m. in the sanctuary. Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close