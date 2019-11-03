Guest Book View Sign Service Information Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory 2932 Hwy 41 N Warner Robins , GA 31030 (478)-333-3006 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory 2932 Hwy 41 N Warner Robins , GA 31030 View Map Funeral service 1:30 PM First United Methodist Church 205 N Davis Drive Warner Robins , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Betty J. (Hendrix) Lowe

April 1, 1940 - October 31, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- Betty Jean Lowe of Warner Robins, Georgia, passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, October 31, 2019.



Betty was born in Savannah, Georgia, on April 1, 1940 at Telfair Hospital to Charlie Darvie Hendrix and Amanda Delores Hendrix. She grew up in Savannah with her six siblings: brothers, Franklin, James, and Tony; and sisters, Vera, Pamela, and Collette. Betty graduated in the class of 1958 from Commercial High School in Savannah.



It was in Savannah that Betty would meet Wayne - the love of her life and husband for 62 years. According to Melvin Nutts, close friend of Wayne's father, Joe B. Lowe, Betty was the "cute little girl across the street" that Wayne just had to meet. Without needing another invitation, Wayne took Betty to a drive-in movie and, according to him, "that was that!" In no time at all, Betty and Wayne were married on August 17, 1957 at Bull Street Baptist Church in Savannah.



In 1958, Betty and Wayne moved to Warner Robins to pursue business opportunities and start a family. They were blessed with three children: Cynthia, Randall, and Deborah. Apart from a one-year stint working at one of Wayne's nursing homes in 1969, Betty was the homemaker and supported the young family's every need, enabling her husband the time and opportunity to provide outside the home.



Upon arriving in Warner Robins, Betty and Wayne soon found their spiritual home at First United Methodist Church, where Betty was an active member of the congregation since 1959. Betty was involved in several United Methodist women's groups, including the Fidelity Sunday School class, and she also served on the Church's financial committee and administrative ministry team.



Outside of her home and church, Betty was active in her community. She served as a member of the Warner Robins Jayceettes, a women's civic group, for several years and she owned WR Retirement LLC dba Summer's Landing, which is managed by Health Management LLC. She was a co-owner of Lowe Toyota since 1996 and the sole owner of The Park II LLC. On October 14, 2004, Betty was honored to receive the key to the city of Warner Robins by former Mayor Walker, following a generous donation of land to establish the Pleasant Hill road Fire Station.



Betty loved to travel. She and Wayne were fortunate enough to visit such far-flung places as Japan, Korea, Thailand, Italy, the United Kingdom, Greece, Russia, Japan, and Australia. In addition to their globe-trekking, Betty and Wayne cherished spending time together exploring the four corners of the contiguous United States and everywhere in-between in their motorhome. Wayne entered the motorhome industry in 1985, thereby allowing them to combine their love of travel with business. Of course, Betty was soon decorating the interiors of the coaches for the customers, setting up rallies for motorhome owners, and even finding time to take their first grandchild along with them for the journey...so long as Tiffanie was on her best behavior!



Betty was affectionately known to her family and friends as "B." She knew her mind and was never one to sit on the fence. It was very important to Betty to look her best at all times. Similarly, she ensured that the family home was always "spit shine" clean. A wonderful hostess, Betty loved to cook for her family, and especially memorable were the famous Sunday dinners, which featured her delicious home-cooked, buttermilk fried chicken and made-from-scratch biscuits. Spending time with those she loved was important to Betty, and she loved to get the family together and go on special trips. Her favorite holiday vacation was in 2004 when she and Wayne took their children and grandchildren to Vail, Colorado for an unforgettable Christmas, which then became a treasured family tradition.



Betty is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Robert Wayne Lowe ("Wayne"); her daughter, Cynthia Lowe



There will be a visitation from 5:00-8:00 PM on Monday, November 4 at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel and Crematory, located at 2932 Highway 41, Fort Valley. The funeral service will begin at 1:30 PM on Tuesday, November 5 at First United Methodist Church, located at 205 N Davis Drive, Warner Robins, GA 31093.



In lieu of donations, please support your local florist and paint the sanctuary with flowers galore.

