Betty Jean Barnes-Johnekins
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Betty Jean Barnes-Johnekins will be held 1 PM Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church. Rev. Leon Ward will officiate. Interment services will follow in Progressive Brothers and Sisters of Right Cemetery, Macon. Mrs. Johnekins, 53, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
Survivors include her husband, Lamar Johnekins; five children; two sisters; two brothers; ten grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 1, 2019
