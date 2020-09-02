Betty Jean Good Farnan
October 15, 1938 - August 31, 2020
Perry, GA- Betty Jean Good Farnan, 81, passed with peace and grace on Monday, August 31, 2020, two years to the day following the passing of her beloved husband, Dick.
Betty was born in Saginaw, Michigan, on October 15, 1938, to her parents, Herman and Mary Good. She grew up on a farm and was the eldest child followed by her brother Bob (who preceded her in death), and her sister, Barbara. Betty was considered a feisty, self-driven, and persistent personality by those who loved her most. She played many roles in her life. As a young woman, she worked in the Mitchell-Bentley factory, bartended, and finally retired as an interior decorator at Wellston Decorating in Warner Robins, Georgia.
While bartending in Oscoda, Michigan, Betty met Richard (Dick), the yin to her yang. That is where their beautiful, 'Brady Bunch' style love began. With Betty's six children and Dick's four children, there was never a dull moment. In 1977, they relocated to Warner Robins, Georgia. Betty loved being outside in her flower bed, grew the best tomatoes, and spent summers churning ice-cream by the pool. She was adored for her heavenly cooking and baking. Betty blessed her family, friends, and acquaintances every holiday season with treats like chocolate and peanut butter fudges, rock candy, and peanut brittle; also with many different types of cakes and cookies. She was an excellent golfer and expert party planner.
In addition to her brother, Bob, Betty was predeceased by her loving husband, Richard Leo Farnan; her son, Leslie Sutliff; and grandson, David Gadwa. She was a loving mother to Pamela, Michelle, Michael, Annette, Lynette, and caring stepmother to Terry, Nancy, John, and Jennifer. Betty had many grandchildren and great-children who will treasure their memories of Mimi/Grandma for the rest of their lives.
She will be remembered by all of those who became her children through marriage, her sister, Barbara and family, many nieces and nephews, and friends from all walks of life.
Betty will be laid to rest next to Dick, in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. A Celebration of Life will also be held at a later date when friends and family can gather safely.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Betty Jean Farnan can be made to the University of Michigan Alzheimer's Disease Center's Caregiver Wellness Initiative to improve the education and support for family caregivers of individuals living with dementia. Gifts can be made online at https://leadersandbest.umich.edu/find/#!/give/basket/fund/321739
or by check made payable to the Michigan Alzheimer's Disease Center (with "Caregiver Wellness Initiative in memory of Betty Farnan" in the memo line). Checks can be sent to the Michigan Alzheimer's Disease Center, 2101 Commonwealth Blvd., Suite D, Ann Arbor, MI 48105. Donations can also be made to Encompass Hospice, 1760 Bass Rd., Ste. 202, Macon, GA 31210.
