Betty Jean Heath ThompsonDecember 13, 1947 - September 20, 2020Macon , GA- Mrs. Betty Heath Thompson services will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1:00 PM Cherry Blossom Memory Gardens in Lizella, Georgia.Mrs. Betty Heath Thompson was born to the parentage of Mr. J.P. Heath and Mrs. Inez Brown Heath on December 13, 1947 in Macon, Georgia. She entered eternal rest peacefully September 20, 2020 after an extended illness surrounded by her family.At an early age, Betty began her service to God and the community at New Jerusalem Baptist Church and Beulah Baptist Church in Macon Georgia. She later joined Beulahland Bible Church and continued there until God led her to Greater Travelers Rest Baptist Church, where she served tirelessly as coordinator of the New Members Ministry.Betty's passion for learning began in the Bibb County Public School System, grades 1-12, where she demonstrated an extraordinary gift for learning early on. Later she received many awards for her outstanding achievement in all academic areas, with an emphasis on math, science, English and physics. She graduated as salutatorian from Ballard Hudson High School in 1966. Not content with the foundation, Betty entered Wesleyan College in Macon, GA and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a B.A. in Business. She went on to earn a Master's of Science in Logistics Management from Georgia College.In 1998, Mrs. Thompson graduated from International Theological Seminary with a degree in Theology. She became an ordained Christian Minister in August of 2014. Betty was a lifelong scholar, with an insatiable appetite and forever yearning to grow in knowledge. Again, like ancestors before her such as Mary Church Terrell and Mary McLeod Bethune, she was committed to "lifting as she climbed." She generously shared what she learned with others. She had done so since she entered public school.Betty began her professional life in Civil Service as a Textile Leather apprentice at Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins, GA. After completing the program, in her indomitable style, she advanced and was promoted to a position as manager. In the years that followed, she continued to make strides. She advanced to a GS-13 Logistics Program Manager position, from which she retired after 38 years of service.Betty's parents, Mr. J. P. Heath and Mrs. Inez Brown Heath, as well as two of her siblings, Jesse Lee Jackson and Charles Heath, preceded her in death. Betty leaves to cherish her memory: Children: her daughters, Charlayne (Jerome) Hughes and Doricia Thompson; her sons, Richard (Erlena) Thompson, and Ronald (Ja'Tonya) Thompson; her devoted lifelong companion of 56 years, Gregory Thompson; 15 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; Siblings: Annie Heath, Gary Heath, Glenn Heath, and Yvonne Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.