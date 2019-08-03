Betty Jean Liles
January 10, 1942 - August 1, 2019
Macon, GA- Betty Jean Liles, 77, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at a local hospital. A celebration of her life will be held Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 3:00pm in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park with Rev. Tommy Jordan officiating. Burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 2:00pm until the service. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the donor's choice.
Betty Jean was born in Macon to the late Clarence Morgan Bloodworth and Bettie Ruth Roberts Bloodworth and was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-four years, Osburne David Liles and brother, Tommy Bloodworth. She was a member of Central Baptist Church and the Joy Sunday School Class. Betty Jean and her husband travelled from state to state selling baked goods to local bakeries. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend.
Survivors include her children, Pam (Brad) Wammock and Mike (Julie) Liles; grandchildren, Justin Wammock, Ryan Wammock (Dee Martin), Josh (Molly) Owens and Matt Benton; and great grandchildren, Kaidyn Martin, Mackenzie Benton, DJ Brock and Raelynn Benton.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 3, 2019