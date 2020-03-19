Betty Jean Manders Singleton
December 4, 1943 - March 17, 2020
Macon, GA- Betty Jean Manders Singleton, 76, of Macon, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with Pastor Seymore Palmer officiating.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2020