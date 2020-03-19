Betty Jean Manders Singleton (1943 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jean Manders Singleton.
Service Information
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA
31201
(478)-746-4321
Obituary
Send Flowers

Betty Jean Manders Singleton
December 4, 1943 - March 17, 2020
Macon, GA- Betty Jean Manders Singleton, 76, of Macon, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with Pastor Seymore Palmer officiating.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Betty Jean Manders Singleton
logo
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details