Betty Jean Stubbs
Gray, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Betty Jean Stubbs will be held 11 AM Saturday, September 19, 2020 at New Damascus Baptist Church. Rev. Wilbur Greene will officiate. Mrs. Stubbs, 77, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020.
Survivors includes her five daughters; sister; brother; seven grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 from 2 PM until 3 PM ONLY.
