Betty Jean Stubbs
Gray, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Betty Jean Stubbs will be held 11 AM Saturday, September 19, 2020 at New Damascus Baptist Church. Rev. Wilbur Greene will officiate. Mrs. Stubbs, 77, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020.
Survivors includes her five daughters; sister; brother; seven grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 from 2 PM until 3 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
New Damascus Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Memories & Condolences
September 17, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
CHARLIE & CAROLYN GOOLSBY WILLIAMS
Family
