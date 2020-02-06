Betty Jean Taylor-Bell
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Betty Jean Taylor-Bell will be held 11 AM Friday, February 7, 2020 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Rev. Wayne Evans will officiate. Interment services will follow in Mt. Nebo Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Perry, Georgia. Ms. Bell 73, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020.
Survivors include one sister, Bernice Taylor-Bailey; one brother, Henry Taylor, Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 4193 Cavalier Drive, Apt. A-207, Macon.
Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Rd., Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 6, 2020