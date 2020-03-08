Betty Jean Tucker Newberry
June 22, 1931 - March 5, 2020
Lizella, GA- Betty Jane Newberry, 88, passed away on Wednesday, March 5th at her Lizella home of seventy years. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 8th at 2:00 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church with the Revered Jerry Garner officiating. Burial will be at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Encompass Health Hospice, 1760 Bass Road, Suite 201, Macon, GA 31210 or Bethel Baptist Church 7495 Knoxville Road, Lizella GA 31052.
Mrs. Newberry was born in Lizella to the late Edna Tidwell Tucker and Marshall I. Tucker Sr. She is predeceased by her husband of 63 years Marvin C. (M.C) Newberry, Jr.; daughter, Glenda Newberry; sisters, Vera Yawn and Martha Ann Casteel; brothers, Marshall I. Tucker, Jr. and Alton Tucker.
Mrs. Newberry was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and was happy being a Sunday School teacher and Bethelite for many years. She worked at Redding Elementary School as a Lunchroom Manager for 24 years and enjoyed baking for her family and everyone in the community.
Survivors include her children, Sharon Newberry (Billy) Manning of Lizella, Stan (Terri) Newberry of Williamsburg, VA; grandchildren, Drew Manning, Coby Manning, Ella (Will) Newberry Potthoff, and Michael Newberry; brothers, Billy Tucker and Felton Tucker; many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Rita, Lisa, Angie, Lenore, and Lucy her dog for their love and support.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 8, 2020