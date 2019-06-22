Betty Jo "BJ" Bentley
March 27, 1950 - June 20, 2019
Lizella, GA- Betty Jo "BJ" Bentley, 69, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 2:00pm in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with Pastor John Wood officiating. Burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends Saturday night from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the funeral home.
Betty Jo was born in Macon to the late David and M. Marie Wright Smith and was preceded in death by her sister, Charlotte Marie Hill. She was a Nurse with Dr. Henry Clay's office, and enjoyed being at the pool, talking politics, cooking and spending time with her family. Betty Jo was a loving and devoted wife, sister, aunt and friend.
Survivors include her husband of 32 years, Joel Bentley; nieces, Kimberly Murphy (Patrick) and Wanda Jaffe (Jason); great nieces and nephews, Paul Jackson III (Jenna), Patrick Murphy "PJ", Jr., Christen Jackson, Jonathan Murphy, Matthew Jaffe and Jennifer Jaffe; and brother-in-law, William "Bill" Hill.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery have charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph from June 22 to June 23, 2019