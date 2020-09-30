Betty Jo Duckworth
March 25, 1935 - September 28, 2020
Macon, GA- Betty Jo Duckworth, 85, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. The family will greet friends from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020 followed by a celebration of her life at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Dr. Brad Marchman officiating.
Betty Jo was born in Athens, Georgia to the late John Thomas and Mildred Miller Whelchel. She was preceded in death by her husband, J.B. Duckworth, son; John Benjamin Duckworth and brother; James Whelchel. Betty Jo was a member of Lawrence Drive Baptist Church and loved her Sunday School Class. She was retired as a clerk with the State Court of Bibb County. Betty Jo was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, sister and aunt.
She is survived by children; Sherry D. (Stephen) Williams of Gray, Glenda D. (Ashley) Brooks of Gray, Jack R. Duckworth of Macon, grandchildren; Eddie Lossiah, Chad (Kelley) Lossiah, Brandon (Amanda) Lossiah, Autumn (Wes) Ward, Amber Whitehead, Skylar Whitehead, Chrissy (Ryan) Gaultney, twenty great grandchildren, several great great grandchildren, sister; Sarah W. Darley and several nieces and nephews.
Visit www.maconmp.com
to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements. View the online memorial for Betty Jo Duckworth