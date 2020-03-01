Betty Jo Vaughn Davis
9/4/1935 - 2/28/2020
Bonaire, Ga.- Mrs. Betty Jo Vaughn Davis, 84, of Bonaire, Ga. passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020 in the chapel of Clark Funeral Home with Rev. Kenny Rodgers officiating. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. before the service begins. Burial will follow in Harrell Cemetery in Pulaski County.
Mrs. Davis was a native of Pulaski County, Ga. and a member of the Bonaire First Baptist Church. She loved her family and enjoyed living life to the fullest. She was a gracious host and loved serving others. She retired from Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Josephine Vaughn and sisters, Eldora Vaughn and Joyce Powell.
Survivors include her husband, Bernard Lamar Davis of Bonaire, Ga.; sons, Tony Hendrix (Tina) of Hawkinsville, Ga., Randy Amos (Carol) of Macon, Ga.; daughters, Melanie Amos of Alpharetta, Ga., Sharon Davis of Warner Robins, Ga. and Melanie Morgan, Warner Robins, Ga.; grandchildren, Jennifer Hall of Macon, Ga., Sean Amos (Elizabeth) of Smyrna, Ga., Tonya Hair (Jeff) of Hawkinsville, Ga.; great grandchild, Jackson Hair and a great granddaughter on the way; several nieces and nephews.
Clark Funeral Home of Hawkinsville, Ga. is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 1, 2020