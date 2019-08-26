Guest Book View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Joan "BJ" Straughan

February 20, 1930 - August 18, 2019

Charlottesville, VA- Betty Joan "BJ" Straughan followed Jesus into Heaven on Sunday, August 18, 2019. She was born to the late Ernie "EV"

A loving mother and homemaker, BJ served as a dedicated military wife for over 20 years. She is predeceased by the love of her life, Lt Col Robert "Bob" M Straughan, US Army. BJ was ever confident in Bob's skill as an Army aviator and was a frequent "copilot" during their early married years. As the family grew, she ensured there was a homey place to live despite being uprooted and relocated for Bob's career to eight locations around the US and Germany. BJ also singlehandedly ran the household during Bob's lengthy battlefield deployments. BJ checked the mailbox daily for Bob's letters and there are several boxes of correspondence as a chronicle of those times.

She was a graduate of Lane High School in Charlottesville. She attended college at Limestone College in Gaffney, South Carolina and she was one of few female students to earn a degree at University of Virginia in Charlottesville before the college became fully co-educational.

This story would not be complete without mentioning BJ's great love of animals which she inherited from her father, EV. She was particularly fond of dogs and horses. BJ's pets were always important family members.

BJ is survived by her three children, Robert Ashby Straughan of Singapore, Joan Sutton Straughan of Charlottesville, and Alice Straughan Morrison of Warner Robins, Georgia. BJ had seven grandchildren; Robert Straughan, Timothy Straughan, Megan Papageorge, Michael Papageorge, Hunter Lawson, Rachel Callery, Nicole Callery and one great grandchild, Isabella.

BJ has requested an intimate burial next to her husband in her home town of Charlottesville, Virginia. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days.

And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and will take you to myself, that where I am you may also be. John 14:3

