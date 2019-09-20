Betty Joe Denerson

Guest Book
  • "Kelley, So sorry to hear of the loss of your mother. May..."
    - Dea. Gilbert & Annie Clowers
  • "I'm sorry for your loss Kelly. Praying strength for You..."
    - Leon and Cassandra Paul
Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Jones Brothers Mortuary
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Betty Joe Denerson
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Betty Joe Denerson will be held at 11 AM Saturday, September 21, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Rev. James Baker will officiate. Interment services will follow at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens. Mrs. Denerson, passed away, Friday, September 13, 2019.
Survivors includes her children, Thomas(Shernette) Denerson, Carl (Gerri) Denerson, Calvin (Maureen) Denerson, Tracey (Mark) Horne; Kelley (Rev. Allen) Walker and Kristy Denerson; sister, Sandra (Melvin) White; brother, Calvin Curry; twenty two grandchildren; three great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Rd., Macon.


View the online memorial for Betty Joe Denerson
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.