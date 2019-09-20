Betty Joe Denerson
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Betty Joe Denerson will be held at 11 AM Saturday, September 21, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Rev. James Baker will officiate. Interment services will follow at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens. Mrs. Denerson, passed away, Friday, September 13, 2019.
Survivors includes her children, Thomas(Shernette) Denerson, Carl (Gerri) Denerson, Calvin (Maureen) Denerson, Tracey (Mark) Horne; Kelley (Rev. Allen) Walker and Kristy Denerson; sister, Sandra (Melvin) White; brother, Calvin Curry; twenty two grandchildren; three great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Rd., Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 20, 2019