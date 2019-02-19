Betty Jordan Hiley
January 20, 1937 - February 18, 2019
Fort Valley, GA- Betty Jordan Hiley, 82, died peacefully at her home on Monday, February 18, 2019. Services will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Fort Valley United Methodist Church, 301 West Church Street, with Rev. Doug Mays and Danny Payne officiating. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery. Family may be contacted at 504 Westview Drive.
Born in Fort Valley, Mrs. Hiley taught mathematics at Peach County and Beechwood School. She was a lifelong member of Fort Valley United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Fort Valley Study Club, Town and Country Garden Club, the UDC, and the Govenor Treutlen Chapter of the NSDAR. Betty loved the beach, fishing, and spending time with her family.
Mrs. Hiley is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Frank Herbert Hiley Jr., her parents, Newt and Nell Wilson Jordan, and her beloved dog, Buddy. Survivors include her children, Betsy and Ronny Jones, Frank and Saralyn Hiley, Susan and Danny Payne, and Newt and Amy Hiley; grandchildren, Ashley and Micah Smith and their children, Aubree and Brady, Lauren and Daniel Faulkner and their children, Tripp and Miles, Anna Jones, Sheldon and Wesley Murph, Bert Hiley, Daniel and Kayla Payne, Jordan Payne, Drew Payne, Jacob Payne, Meg Hiley and Russ Hiley; cousins, Lynn and Steve Southerland, Bob Ruffo, and Joe Ruffo; and sisters in law, Sandra Tharpe (Jerry) and Etta Garner.
Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Fort Valley United Methodist Church, 301 West Church St., Fort Valley, GA 31030. Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 19, 2019