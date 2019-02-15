Betty Joyce Brox
January 1, 1943 - February 12, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Betty Joyce Brox. Funeral Services will be held today, February 16, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Abundant Word of Grace located at 3396 Napier Ave. Macon GA. 31204. Pastor H. Calvin Arline IV will officiate. Interment Services will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Brox was preceded in death by her son, Attorney Larry Brox. She is survived by one son, Harold Stephens. Two brothers, Willie Pettigrew and Samuel Pettigrew. Four sisters Cheryl Pettigrew, Jeanese "Wayne" Crowell, Dorothy "Robert" Taylor and Beverly Tomblin. Family may be contacted at 3590 Plymouth Dr. Macon, GA. 31204. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019