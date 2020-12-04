Betty Joyce Hamm CrenshawOctober 9, 1935 - December 2, 2020Byron, Georgia - Betty Joyce Hamm Crenshaw, 85, went home to her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Services will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Byron United Methodist Church, 103 West Heritage Boulevard, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery. Rev. Tom Carruth will officiate.Born in Ocilla, Mrs. Crenshaw, one of ten children born to the late James Tulley Hamm and Mary Lee Roberts Hamm, graduated from Jones County High School, home of her beloved "Greyhounds". She retired from civil service at Robins Air Force Base and was a devoted member of Byron United Methodist Church and the Friendship Sunday School Class, serving as its President for fifteen years. She was also a huge Georgia "Bulldawgs" fan.Survivors include her husband, Ray Hiram Crenshaw; daughters, Nancy Howell (Kenneth), Susan Forry (Keith), and Connie Meredith (Kenny); special daughter and her husband, Bernie and Butch Murray; four granddaughters and three grandsons; ten great grandsons and one great granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Jessie Hamm, Sue Hunt, James Hamm, Vernon Hamm, Pauline Butterworth, Hansel Hamm, Jimmy Hamm, Leonard Hamm, and Mary Burnette. The family would like to extend their thanks to Heart of Georgia Hospice.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heart of Georgia Hospice, 103 Westridge Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31088. Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.