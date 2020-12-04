1/1
Betty Joyce Hamm Crenshaw
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Joyce Hamm Crenshaw
October 9, 1935 - December 2, 2020
Byron, Georgia - Betty Joyce Hamm Crenshaw, 85, went home to her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Services will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Byron United Methodist Church, 103 West Heritage Boulevard, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery. Rev. Tom Carruth will officiate.
Born in Ocilla, Mrs. Crenshaw, one of ten children born to the late James Tulley Hamm and Mary Lee Roberts Hamm, graduated from Jones County High School, home of her beloved "Greyhounds". She retired from civil service at Robins Air Force Base and was a devoted member of Byron United Methodist Church and the Friendship Sunday School Class, serving as its President for fifteen years. She was also a huge Georgia "Bulldawgs" fan.
Survivors include her husband, Ray Hiram Crenshaw; daughters, Nancy Howell (Kenneth), Susan Forry (Keith), and Connie Meredith (Kenny); special daughter and her husband, Bernie and Butch Murray; four granddaughters and three grandsons; ten great grandsons and one great granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Jessie Hamm, Sue Hunt, James Hamm, Vernon Hamm, Pauline Butterworth, Hansel Hamm, Jimmy Hamm, Leonard Hamm, and Mary Burnette. The family would like to extend their thanks to Heart of Georgia Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heart of Georgia Hospice, 103 Westridge Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31088. Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
10:00 AM
Byron United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rooks Funeral Home - Byron
109 West White Road
Byron, GA 31008
(478)956-4242
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved