Betty June Malcom Morgan
June 6, 1934 - October 11, 2019
Bonaire, GA- Betty Morgan, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, was mercifully released from Alzheimer's Disease on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Betty was born in Piedmont, Alabama, on June 6, 1934, to the late Jack and Kathleen Arrington Malcom. A resident of the Warner Robins area since 1962, she was a devoted homemaker for the majority of her life and worked part-time at The Daily Sun in Warner Robins for 20 years. Betty was active at Second Baptist Church where she taught the four year old Sunday School class for 20 years. Her greatest enjoyment came from being surrounded by family and singing gospel music as they all gathered around the piano at family get-togethers. Betty's warm laugh and undying love for her family will forever resonate in the minds of all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Malcom.
Betty is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Bobby Morgan of Bonaire; sons, Joel Morgan of Warner Robins and Jeff Morgan (Joy) of Kathleen; grandchildren, Amanda Pardue (Rex) and Ben Morgan; great-grandchildren, Aubree and Autumn Pardue; sisters, Ann Walker of Tallapoosa, Georgia and Nan Worley of Woodstock; and sister-in-law, Paula Malcom of Oxford, Alabama.
A private family-only memorial service honoring Betty will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019, at The Farmhouse at McCullough Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Betty to the , 886 Mulberry St., Macon, GA 31201.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Betty's caregivers and companions, Veronica Smith and Shalonda Austin, and to the entire staff of Elberta Healthcare.
