Betty L Harris
March 3, 1935 - March 19, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Betty L Harris, 85, of Macon, passed away on March 19, 2020. A private graveside service will be held in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Dr. Brad Marchman and Reverend Phil Bryant officiating. A memorial service will be announced at a later date for all her extended family and friends to help celebrate and remember her life.
Betty was born on March 8, 1935 in Thomaston, Georgia to the late Herman and Mary Lou Loyd. She worked the majority of her life for Cigna Insurance. Mrs. Harris was a faithful member of Lawrence Drive Baptist Church, where she formed lasting friendship and attended Sunday School. In her free time, she enjoyed line dancing and spending time with her family.
Mrs. Harris was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Frank Harris.
She is survived by her sons, Tim Harris(Robin); Mark Harris(Catherine); grandsons, Brandon Harris(Darbi) and Nathan Harris. Several nieces and nephews.
Flowers will be accepted or donations to Pine Point Hospice, 6261 Peake Road Macon, Georgia 31210.
Published in The Telegraph from Mar. 22 to Mar. 29, 2020