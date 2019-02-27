Mrs. Betty Lou Shines
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Lou Shines.
February 24, 1946 - February 22, 2019
Macon, Ga- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Betty Lou Shines. Home going Services will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 at 1:00 PM at White Springs Baptist Church located at 2488 Sgoda Rd Macon, GA 31217. Reverend Ronald Aaron will officiate. Interment Services will follow at White Springs Baptist Church Cemetery . She leaves to cherish her memories her husband Harvard Shines; one daughter Valerie Fluellen; two sons Stacey Shines and Alvin Shines and four grand children and five great grand children. Family may be contacted at 3300 Jones Dr Macon, GA 31217. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Mrs. Betty Lou Shines
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA 31206
478-788-1234
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 27, 2019