Betty Louise Daniels HillOctober 13, 1937 - August 13, 2020Macon, GA- Betty Louise Daniels Hill, 82, peacefully transitioned on August 13, 2020. Born in Macon, Georgia on October 13, 1937 to Rufus and Mary Daniels, Mrs. Hill worked for Robins Air Force Base for 29 years. Mrs. Hill was the wife of the late James H. Hill and a faithful member of the Greater Friendship Baptist Church.Services are graveside at 10:00 am on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens, 3225 Joycliff Road, Macon, GA 31211.She leaves to cherish her memories, her daughters, Brigitte and Janet Hill; granddaughter, Janetta Hill; her brothers, Rufus Daniels and Larry (Wanda) Daniels; sisters, Carrie Simmons, Ruby (Tom) Gadson, Cheryl (Edward) Treadwell and Shirley Hill. A host of nieces, nephews, family, friends and loved ones.Masks are required. Please practice social distancing.Hutchings Service.