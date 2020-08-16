1/1
Betty Louise Daniels Hill
1937 - 2020
Betty Louise Daniels Hill
October 13, 1937 - August 13, 2020
Macon, GA- Betty Louise Daniels Hill, 82, peacefully transitioned on August 13, 2020. Born in Macon, Georgia on October 13, 1937 to Rufus and Mary Daniels, Mrs. Hill worked for Robins Air Force Base for 29 years. Mrs. Hill was the wife of the late James H. Hill and a faithful member of the Greater Friendship Baptist Church.
Services are graveside at 10:00 am on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens, 3225 Joycliff Road, Macon, GA 31211.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her daughters, Brigitte and Janet Hill; granddaughter, Janetta Hill; her brothers, Rufus Daniels and Larry (Wanda) Daniels; sisters, Carrie Simmons, Ruby (Tom) Gadson, Cheryl (Edward) Treadwell and Shirley Hill. A host of nieces, nephews, family, friends and loved ones.
Masks are required. Please practice social distancing.
Hutchings Service.


View the online memorial for Betty Louise Daniels Hill


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Middle Georgia Memory Gardens
Memories & Condolences
August 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Evelyn Booker
Acquaintance
August 16, 2020

Brigitte,

Sorry to hear of your mom's passing. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow!


Florence(Stanley) Tate-Williams
Florence Tate-Williams
Friend
August 15, 2020
To the family sorry to hear of Betty passing I will miss her and her smile whenever I am in Macon visiting always was a pleasure seeing her sending love and prayers to her family.Jannie Chula Vista Ca.
Jannie (Richardson) Fort
Friend
August 15, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Felecia Walton and Family
Friend
