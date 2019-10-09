Betty Lucille Richter (1934 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Lucille Richter.
Service Information
Snow's Memorial Chapel
746 Cherry Street
Macon, GA
31201
(478)-743-7417
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Shurlington Church of the Nazarene
2160 Shurling Drive
Macon, GA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Betty Lucille Richter
February 22, 1934 - October 3, 2019
Lizella, GA- A memorial service for Ms. Betty Richter will be held at Shurlington Church of the Nazarene at 2160 Shurling Drive in Macon, Georgia on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11AM.
Ms. Betty worked a majority of her life in manufacturing. She enjoyed reading, movies, sewing, and gardening. One special love she had was for animals; she had many through the years.
She is survived by her children; Joy Fuller (Bobby), Smokey Bower, Joey Bower, and Susan Varnadore (Keith); she had many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
We love you, Mama.


View the online memorial for Betty Lucille Richter
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Macon, GA   (478) 743-7417
funeral home direction icon