Betty Lucille Richter
February 22, 1934 - October 3, 2019
Lizella, GA- A memorial service for Ms. Betty Richter will be held at Shurlington Church of the Nazarene at 2160 Shurling Drive in Macon, Georgia on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11AM.
Ms. Betty worked a majority of her life in manufacturing. She enjoyed reading, movies, sewing, and gardening. One special love she had was for animals; she had many through the years.
She is survived by her children; Joy Fuller (Bobby), Smokey Bower, Joey Bower, and Susan Varnadore (Keith); she had many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
We love you, Mama.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 9, 2019