1/1
Betty Marchant Hunnicutt
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Marchant Hunnicutt
April 27, 1932 - August 27, 2020
Macon, GA- Betty Marchant Hunnicutt, 88, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 PM Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church with entombment to follow in Macon Memorial Park Mausoleum. Father Scott Winchell and Father Bob Cushing will officiate. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar Street, Macon 31201. To be in attendance, masks are required and social distancing must be observed.
Mrs. Hunnicutt was born in Milan, Georgia the daughter of the late Susan Cravey Marchant and Thomas B. Marchant. She was a well-known successful business owner as a hair stylist. Betty loved her work and customers, her dear family, and her precious pets. She was a wonderful hairstylist with many lifetime customers. Mrs. Hunnicutt was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Mrs. Hunnicutt is survived by her children, Warner B. Hunnicutt (Leslie) of Athens and Lisa H. Sassaman (Greg) of Macon; grandchildren, Brett (Brooke) & Payton Sassaman and Clayton (Sarah) and Bryan (Jessica) Hunnicutt; great-grandchildren, Brielle Sassaman and Charlie, Kate, and Leo Hunnicutt.
Visit www.snowsmacon.com to express tributes.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street, has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Betty Marchant Hunnicutt



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Memorial Chapel - Cherry Chapel
746 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
4787437417
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved