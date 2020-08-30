Betty Marchant Hunnicutt
April 27, 1932 - August 27, 2020
Macon, GA- Betty Marchant Hunnicutt, 88, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 PM Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church with entombment to follow in Macon Memorial Park Mausoleum. Father Scott Winchell and Father Bob Cushing will officiate. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar Street, Macon 31201. To be in attendance, masks are required and social distancing must be observed.
Mrs. Hunnicutt was born in Milan, Georgia the daughter of the late Susan Cravey Marchant and Thomas B. Marchant. She was a well-known successful business owner as a hair stylist. Betty loved her work and customers, her dear family, and her precious pets. She was a wonderful hairstylist with many lifetime customers. Mrs. Hunnicutt was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Mrs. Hunnicutt is survived by her children, Warner B. Hunnicutt (Leslie) of Athens and Lisa H. Sassaman (Greg) of Macon; grandchildren, Brett (Brooke) & Payton Sassaman and Clayton (Sarah) and Bryan (Jessica) Hunnicutt; great-grandchildren, Brielle Sassaman and Charlie, Kate, and Leo Hunnicutt.
