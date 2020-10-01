Betty Mason Sherwood Mills "Momsie"
October 25, 1926 - September 29, 2020
Forsyth, GA- Betty Mills, 93, passed away on September, 29, 2020 at Pruitt Healthcare in Forsyth, Georgia. A Celebration of her life will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Ingleside Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. with Dr. David Peterson officiating. Burial will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Park Hill Cemetery in Columbus, Georgia. The family will greet friends and loved ones on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Snow's Memorial Chapel on Bass Road from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required for attendance. The service will be streamed live on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SnowsMemorialChapelBass
.
The family suggests that donations may be made to the Jay's Hope Foundation at 1157 Forsyth St, Macon, GA 31201.
She was born in Macon, Georgia and is preceded in death by her parents J.W. (Jack) and Frances Brown Mason, and also by her grandson, Greg Lyles and great-granddaughter, Tara Tippett.
Betty grew up in Macon. In her younger years, she enjoyed playing the piano, singing and was a member of a trio and the Tabernacle Baptist Church choir. In 1951, she and her first husband, Jack Sherwood, became charter members of Ingleside Baptist Church. Betty later retired from Orkin Pest Control Company and moved to Columbus, Georgia for 30+ years. Betty married Colonel Red Mills in 2005 and after his death, she moved back to Macon to be closer to family. She was most recently a member of the Mary Martha Sunday School Class at Ingleside Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Melanie Thompson of Macon and Camille Deaton of Columbus, grandchildren, Monica Tippett (Tim), of Brentwood, TN, Doug Lyles of Columbus, GA, Marie Morgan (Craig) of Macon, GA, Jeff Lyles (Stephanie) of North Augusta, SC, Bill Carter of Macon. and 6 great-grandchildren.
