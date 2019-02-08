Betty McCallum McElmurray

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Please accept my dearest and heartfelt sympathy; I am so..."
    - RK
  • "Kendall, my deepest condolences to you and your family in..."
    - Deborah Perkovich
  • "Please accept my deepest condolences for your familys loss...."
    - P Lewis

Betty McCallum McElmurray
Lizella, GA- Betty McCallum McElmurray, 87, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. A Celebration of her life will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Dr. Neal Wall officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 886 Mulberry St., Macon GA 31201 or to Pine Pointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Road, Macon GA 31210.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Betty McCallum McElmurray
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 8, 2019
Arrangements under the direction of:
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive | Macon, GA 31204 | (478) 477-5737
Send Flowers
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.