Betty McCallum McElmurray
Lizella, GA- Betty McCallum McElmurray, 87, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. A Celebration of her life will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Dr. Neal Wall officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 886 Mulberry St., Macon GA 31201 or to Pine Pointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Road, Macon GA 31210.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 8, 2019