Betty Melba Martin Collins
March 23, 1926 - May 29, 2019
Gray , GA- Betty Melba Martin Collins, 93, of Gray, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Elam Baptist Church with the Reverend Gary Thomas officiating. Burial to follow at Elam Memorial Gardens. The family will greet friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the service at Elam Baptist Church.
Mrs. Collins was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Augustus Collins and her parents, John Colquitt Martin and Bessie Birdsong Martin.
Betty was a member of Elam Baptist Church. She was a lifelong member of the Telephone Pioneers of Macon and retired from Southern Bell with 40 years of service.
Mrs. Collins is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Walsh of Gray and Diane McAlpin (Steve); grandchildren, Amy Walsh Williams (Gary) of Bolingbroke, Bradford Collins Walsh of Gray, Crystal McAlpin Barker (J.P) of Suwanee, Brittany McAlpin of Gray; great grandchildren, Sam Lowe and Noah Walsh of Gray; and three nieces and one nephew.
Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph from May 30 to May 31, 2019