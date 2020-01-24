|
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Fort Valley
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Fort Valley
Interment
Following Services
Betty Parham McGee
February 23, 1929 - January 22, 2020
Fort Valley, GA- Betty Parham McGee, 90, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Heart of Georgia Hospice Inpatient Unit in Perry, GA. The visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Fort Valley in the fellowship Hall from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Funeral services celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church of Fort Valley with interment immediately following in Oaklawn Cemetery. Reverend Ed McQueen will be officiating. Flowers are accepted, but the family ask that any donations please be given to the First Baptist Church of Fort Valley, 209 S. Miller St. Fort Valley, GA 31030.
Mrs. McGee was born February 23, 1929 in Pelham, GA to the late Alex Parham and Jessie Mae Hardy Parham. She graduated from Fort Valley High School and attended Wesleyan College in Macon, GA. She married Clarence Ernest McGee, Jr. on June 20, 1947. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Fort Valley and the Lydia Sunday School Class and was a member of the Town and Country Garden Club. She enjoyed yard work, traveling, attending church, bookwork and accounting.
Mrs. McGee was preceded in death by her parents, Alex and Jessie Parham; husband: Clarence Ernest McGee, Jr.; brothers: Jack Parham, Tommy Parham, Terry Parham, Charlie Parham and son-in-law, Jack T. Hogue.
Survivors include her children: Betty Lynn Slappey (David) of Fort Valley, Terrie Hogue of Fort Valley, Mary Kirksey Pearson (Jimmy) of Fort Valley, Christine Walling Ballard (Clint) of Charlotte, NC and Ernie McGee (Wendy) of Denton, TX; grandchildren: Rachel Kines (Darrin) of Cedartown, GA, David Slappey (Brooke) of Atlanta, GA, Ashley Todd Kirksey (Natalie) of Greeley, CO, Jessica Berner (Andrew) of Ventura, CA, Bobby Walling (Jessica) of Atlanta, GA, Jonathan Walling (Tiffany) of Midland, NC, Ernie and Will McGee of Denton, TX; sister-in-laws: Lucille M. Parham of Fort Valley, GA, Nita Parham of Athens, Ga and Barbara Parham of Macon, GA; brother: Syd Parham (Steffany) of Clearwater, FL; 8 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 24, 2020
