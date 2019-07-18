Betty Rose Suddath Young
June 20, 1927 - July 12, 2019
Macon, GA- Betty Rose Suddath Young, 92, died Friday, July 12, 2019. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with services in the chapel at 2:00 PM. Graveside will follow immediately with Dr. Richard Kremer officiating.
Betty Rose is survived by her daughter, Nancy Young Harmon, of Macon; son, Roy (Jackie) Suddath Young, of Warrior, Alabama; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren.
Published in The Telegraph on July 18, 2019