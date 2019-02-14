Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Betty Sheehan Farr

August 13, 1930 - February 6, 2019

Macon, GA- February 6, 2019, was a new day dawning as Betty Sheehan Farr worshiped at the feet of her Lord and Savior and opened her arms to a loving welcome from her husband, William E. Farr; her parents, Robert and Fannie Sheehan; and her three brothers, Robert E. Sheehan, William Calloway Sheehan (his first wife, Mildred), and John Wesley Sheehan.

A Celebration of Her Life will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Forest Hills United Methodist Church with Dr. Baxter Hurley and Rev. Dianne Sweckard officiating. Burial will be private. The family will greet friends from 10:00 AM until the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Forest Hills United Methodist Church, 1217 Forest Hill Road, Macon, 31210, or Pine Pointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Road, Macon, 31210.

Betty was educated and lived in Georgia until she married and followed her husband with their three daughters throughout his military career. After his retirement, they returned to Macon and she began a most satisfying career of 31 years at Mercer University. She was always appreciative to Mercer for the opportunity to serve the students in the Athletic Department as Administrative Assistant to the Athletic Director and Eligibility Coordinator.

Among her many activities, she especially enjoyed playing Bridge and was a member of the Macon Duplicate Bridge Club and many satellites. She was most appreciative of the TLC shown by her club members.

Betty was a member of Forest Hills United Methodist Church where she was a faithful member of the Faithful Friends Sunday School Class, a sustaining member of the Ruth Circle, and had served as Chairman of Older Adult Council.

Betty is survived by two daughters, Becky (Roy) Mullis and Beth (Bill) Carswell; brother, Richard Henry Sheehan; granddaughters, Jessica (Matt) Zercher and Kristin Oakes; great grandson, Zac Zercher; sisters-in-law, Clarice Sheehan of Macon, Lottie Sheehan of Marietta, Carol Sheehan of Greenville, SC and Mary Ann Sheehan of Columbus; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her youngest daughter, Sissy Farr.

