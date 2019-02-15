Betty Sheehan Farr
August 13, 1930 - February 6, 2019
Macon, GA- February 6, 2019, was a new day dawning as Betty Sheehan Farr worshiped at the feet of her Lord and Savior and opened her arms to a loving welcome from her husband, William E. Farr; her parents, Robert and Fannie Sheehan; and her three brothers, Robert E. Sheehan, William Calloway Sheehan (his first wife, Mildred), and John Wesley Sheehan.
A Celebration of Her Life will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Forest Hills United Methodist Church with Dr. Baxter Hurley and Rev. Dianne Sweckard officiating. Burial will be private. The family will greet friends from 10:00 AM until the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Forest Hills United Methodist Church, 1217 Forest Hill Road, Macon, 31210, or Pine Pointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Road, Macon, 31210.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery have charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 15, 2019