Betty Souviney
12/15/1952 - 10/28/2019
MACON, GA- Betty M. Souviney, 66, of Davis Rd., passed away Monday in Macon.
Services will be held Saturday November 2, 2019 at 2:00PM at Reece Funeral Home. Rev. Johnny McGowan will officiate.
Mrs. Souviney, was born in Macon, GA the daughter of the late Emma Mae Mullis, and was the widow of the late Michael "Mike" Harold Souviney. She was preceded in death by her Daughter, Christie Rogers, her sister Carolyn Tidwell and her brother Hallice Mullis. Betty was retired from YKK and was attended Real Life Church.
Survivors include her daughters, Ashley Souviney and Sheila Souviney. Grandchildren, Ava Blankenship, Brandi (Dusty) Deaton, Timmy Rogers, Kevin Rogers, Mandy Souliere and Timmy Souliere. Great Grandchildren, Kyle Deaton, Karsyn Deaton, Bentlee Rogers, Benjamin Rogers, Brentin Rogers, and Brooklynn Rogers. Her Devoted caregiver Summer Dixon. Several Nieces and Nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 before the service.
Visit www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com to express tributes.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 31, 2019