Betty Sue Carpenter
December 21, 1940 - April 30, 2019
Centerville, GA- Betty Carpenter, age 78, entered into rest on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
Born in Eastman, Georgia on December 21, 1940 Betty was the daughter of the late Daye and Willie Bell Douglas Almand. She retired from Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base after many years as a Safety Supervisor. Betty loved browsing for and collecting antiques, bargaining at estate sales, and taking trips to the beach. She was loved by every person she met.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Walter Cleveland Carpenter; and her son, Rick Carpenter.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her sons, Anthony Scott Carpenter of Cobb, Georgia and Jeffery Lee Carpenter of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Ashton, Shon Taylor, Annieleigh, and Jake; and other extended family.
Visitation will be Friday, May 3, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. After the service, Betty will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of Betty to the , 886 Mulberry St., Macon, GA 31201.
Published in The Telegraph on May 2, 2019