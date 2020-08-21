Betty Sue McGrawDecember 10, 1929 - August 19, 2020Statesboro, GA- Betty Sue McGraw went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, she was 90 years old.Born December 10,1929 in Bulloch County to the late Dave and Janie Alderman. She was preceded in death by her husband Marion McGraw, Sr., son, David Ussery and sister, Ruth Baumann Simmons.Betty Sue grew up in Statesboro Georgia and later moved to Savannah. She first worked at the soda counter in Walgreens, then C&S Bank and retired from Kroger's in Warner Robins. Betty Sue loved Jesus. She was loving, caring, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Later in her life she traveled and took up painting, but we always say her favorite hobby was talking.She is survived by her children Darlene Sheck (Mike), Don Ussery (Brenda), Gary Ussery (Jetty), Richard Ussery (Judy), Marion 'Mack' McGraw, Daniel Ussery (Mandy), sister Martha Ann Whitfield (Mike), 18 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and 13 great-great grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo St, Statesboro, GA 30458, for their support during this time.Visitation will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors, 22757 Hwy 80 East, Statesboro, Georgia 30461.Graveside Service will follow at Upper Mill Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery at 1 p.m.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.