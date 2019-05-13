Betty Sue Wright McCarty
Perry, Georgia-
Betty Sue Wright McCarty, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 with her loving family by her side.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 14 at Watson – Hunt Funeral Home with interment to follow in Perry Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Rev. David Fisher will officiate.
Mrs. McCarty was a lifelong resident of Perry and was the daughter of the late Carson and Lillian Rogers Wright.
She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Haynesville and the Triple S Sunday School Class.
Mrs. McCarty enjoyed camping and taking long rides through the country with her beloved husband, William Shivers McCarty.
Left to cherish her memory are her children; William S. "Buddy" McCarty ( Ruby) of Warner Robins, Wright McCarty (Kay) of Perry, Barbara McQueen of Dublin, Johnny C McCarty (Lisa) of Perry, and Melody Greer (Richard) of Perry; 16 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Shivers McCarty, Sr; and two children, Terry McCarty and Gaile Durham.
Watson-Hunt Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 13, 2019