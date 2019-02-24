Betty Swearingen Hurdle (1929 - 2019)
Betty Swearingen Hurdle
February 28, 1929 - February 19, 2019
Macon, GA- Betty Swearingen Hurdle, 89, of Macon, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Mulberry Street United Methodist Church. The Reverend Matt Woodberry and the Reverend Tommy Perkins will officiate. The family will greet friends following the service in the Fellowship Hall.
The daughter of the late, Rufus Darley and Carrie L. Swearingen, Mrs. Hurdle was a veteran of the United States Air Force Reserve. She was a teacher at Mount de Sales Academy and was a member of Mulberry Street United Methodist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Hubert Hurdle, Sr.
Mrs. Hurdle is survived by children, Harriet Hurdle (Steve) Wade of Forsyth, Caroline (Mike) Calvert of Abbeville, South Carolina, William H. Hurdle, Jr. of Macon, and John L. Hurdle of Pinehurst, Georgia; and grandchildren, Tara Hobbs, Toni Weldon, Allison Dunlap, Kimberly Dixon, Kelley Fernandez, Henderson Hurdle.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 24, 2019
