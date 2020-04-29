Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Tidwell Washburn. View Sign Service Information Hart's Mortuary and Crematory 6324 Peake Road Macon , GA 31210 (478)-746-4322 Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Tidwell Washburn

January 6, 1931 - April 27, 2020

Macon, GA- Betty Tidwell Washburn passed from this earthly life Monday April 27, 2020. She was eighty-nine years of age. She was a life-long Middle Georgian, growing up in the Cross Keys Community in Bibb County and after marrying, spending most of her adult life in Jones County.

She was predeceased by her mother, Mildred Dean Tidwell, her father, James Leroy Tidwell, and her husband, Reverend Roy D. Washburn, Sr.

She is survived by her brother, Moye Tidwell, her sister Carol Mason, four sons, Dale Washburn (Donna), Derrell Washburn (Donna), Kevin Washburn (Jan) and Kim Washburn (Susan), eighteen grandchildren and twenty-nine great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Washburn was an exemplary mother and grandmother to all of those in her family, as well as, being a mother figure to a number of other people who were in the large Washburn family circle of friends.

She was a woman of strong faith, having come to faith in Christ at an early age. She had served The Lord in many capacities throughout her life. She taught Sunday School, sang in church choirs, worked in youth ministries, and in a most significant place of service, as a Pastor's wife, standing by her husband during his years of ministry at a number of churches in Middle Georgia.

In her work, she used the talents God gave her in being an excellent mother and grandmother and as a teacher's aide for a number of years at The Mattie Wells Elementary School in The Jones County School System. In that capacity, she had the opportunity to be a positive influence on many children.

